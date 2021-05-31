STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for permanent solution to natural disaster in Odisha coast

Pradhan said that what concerned him the most is that many villages of Bhadrak district, which took the brunt of cyclone Yaas, are still marooned by flood water and there is no electricity.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday underscored the need for a futuristic long term solution to save the life and livelihoods of coastal population from natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

After undertaking an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas-affected areas of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, Pradhan visited several marooned villages of Dosinga and Dhamra panchayats of Bhadrak.

"Most of the areas I visited are still waterlogged. During interaction, villagers of the two panchayats told me that the cyclone has extensively damaged their crops and houses. One of their key demands was a pucca house," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that what concerned him the most is that many villages of Bhadrak district, which took the brunt of cyclone Yaas, are still marooned by flood water and there is no electricity for over six days.

There is an urgent need to formulate a long-term plan for building cyclone resilient infrastructures and storm surge barriers which will provide a lasting solution and save the people from ingress of tidal waves.

Waterlogging becoming a major problem, Pradhan said there must be a solution for drainage of flood water. A good number of culverts on internal roads will ensure that road connectivity during cyclone, heavy rain and flood is not snapped, he added.

“I also joined the relief work being carried out by State BJP karyakartas as a part of the Sewa Hi Sangathan initiative. Our mission is to speed up relief and rehabilitation, extend all support and ensure that normal life returns for those affected by the cyclone,” he tweeted.

Pradhan had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the aerial survey during his visit to the State on May 28. The Prime Minister lauded the people affected by cyclones Tauktae and Yaas for showing courage and fighting the battle with patience and discipline in his monthly Maan Ki Baat on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas Odisha cyclone Odisha cyclone solution Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp