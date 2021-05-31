Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for permanent solution to natural disaster in Odisha coast

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday underscored the need for a futuristic long term solution to save the life and livelihoods of coastal population from natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

After undertaking an aerial survey of cyclone Yaas-affected areas of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, Pradhan visited several marooned villages of Dosinga and Dhamra panchayats of Bhadrak.

"Most of the areas I visited are still waterlogged. During interaction, villagers of the two panchayats told me that the cyclone has extensively damaged their crops and houses. One of their key demands was a pucca house," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said that what concerned him the most is that many villages of Bhadrak district, which took the brunt of cyclone Yaas, are still marooned by flood water and there is no electricity for over six days.

There is an urgent need to formulate a long-term plan for building cyclone resilient infrastructures and storm surge barriers which will provide a lasting solution and save the people from ingress of tidal waves.

Waterlogging becoming a major problem, Pradhan said there must be a solution for drainage of flood water. A good number of culverts on internal roads will ensure that road connectivity during cyclone, heavy rain and flood is not snapped, he added.

“I also joined the relief work being carried out by State BJP karyakartas as a part of the Sewa Hi Sangathan initiative. Our mission is to speed up relief and rehabilitation, extend all support and ensure that normal life returns for those affected by the cyclone,” he tweeted.

Pradhan had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the aerial survey during his visit to the State on May 28. The Prime Minister lauded the people affected by cyclones Tauktae and Yaas for showing courage and fighting the battle with patience and discipline in his monthly Maan Ki Baat on Sunday.