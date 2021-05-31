STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Urban local bodies in Odisha to take up rural waste management

The departments have jointly issued a set of guidelines to the collectors asking them to implement it for protection of environment and ensure compliance to statutory requirements.

Published: 31st May 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 biomedical waste

Representational image (Photo| Prashant Madagula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to link gram panchayats (GPs) with urban local bodies (ULBs) and leverage the urban infrastructure for efficient management of fecal sludge and plastic waste generated in rural areas. The districts will tag the GPs to nearby ULBs for transportation of waste and its processing.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development departments. The departments have jointly issued a set of guidelines to the collectors asking them to implement it for protection of environment and ensure compliance to statutory requirements.

The move has already been implemented on pilot basis in Balasore Municipality tagging nearby 90 panchayats for availing the facilities and it has been found feasible in handling the waste. 

Officials said fecal sludge treatment plants are functioning in 45 ULBs and are under construction in remaining urban areas. Similarly, the material recovery facilities (MRFs) have been set up in all the ULBs to process plastic waste.

"Linking the urban infrastructures to the sanitation activities of rural areas will help in effective management of these waste," they said. 

As per the guidelines, the collectors are required to tag the panchayats located within 20 km of ULB to it and categorise them into three groups of areas falling under 10, 15 and 20 km. Accordingly, the district administration will fix tariff slabs and user charges.

Interested rural households having toilets and septic tanks may send their septage/ fecal sludge to the treatment plants of the ULB concerned on payment of the fixed charges. The collectors will also require to issue GP-wise charges for availing the cesspool services.

The districts will keep provision of digital payment open for rural households. The panchayats will be responsible to collect, segregate dry waste and transport it to the MRFs of the tagged ULBs. The panchayats will also bear the cost of transportation.

Guidelines

  • Collectors to tag panchayats located within 20 kms of urban local bodies to it 

  • District administration will fix tariff slabs and user charges

  • Gram panchayats will be responsible to collect, segregate dry waste and transport it to MRFs

  • Panchayats will bear the cost of transportation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gram panchayats Odisha government Odisha ULBs Odisha waste management
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp