Vimsar doctor gifts drugs to patients with black fungus  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Proving to be a beacon of hope amid the Covid gloom, an assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine of VIMSAR, Burla has spent Rs 50,000 from his own pocket to procure life-saving drugs for patients undergoing treatment at the hospital for mucormycosis, also known as black fungus.

As VIMSAR battles with a short supply of Amphotericin-B injection used for the treatment of the infection, Dr Shankar Ramchandani through his own resources ordered Posaconazole syrup and tablets, the substitutes of Amphotericin-B injection, from Mumbai. He received the medicines on Sunday and it cost him Rs 50,000. Currently, seven patients with black fungus infection are admitted to VIMSAR.

Ramchandani said the hospital is witnessing a rise in cases of black fungus. Under such circumstances, VIMSAR needs to be ready with alternatives to ensure that no patient is deprived of treatment. Currently, the short supply of Amphotericin-B injection is prevailing in the market.

“As Posaconazole syrup and tablets are substitutes of Amphotericin injection, I ordered it from Mumbai. The substitute drugs are also hard to find and expensive. It is tough on part of poor patients to afford these medicines. I hope the medicines will help in saving lives of patients until the hospital gets supply of Amphotericin-B injection,” he informed.

The doctor further said he has discussed about the substitute medicines with the Head of ENT Department. It has been agreed to use the drug for treatment after consulting the anti-fungal committee. Ramchandani’s gesture has earned him appreciation from all quarters. In February this year, the doctor had started a one-rupee clinic to help the needy and poor patients.