STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vimsar doctor gifts drugs to patients with black fungus  

He received the medicines on Sunday and it cost him Rs 50,000. Currently, seven patients with black fungus infection are admitted to VIMSAR. 

Published: 31st May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Proving to be a beacon of hope amid the Covid gloom, an assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine of VIMSAR, Burla has spent Rs 50,000 from his own pocket to procure life-saving drugs for patients undergoing treatment at the hospital for mucormycosis, also known as black fungus.

As VIMSAR battles with a short supply of Amphotericin-B injection used for the treatment of the infection, Dr Shankar Ramchandani  through his own resources ordered Posaconazole syrup and tablets, the substitutes of Amphotericin-B injection, from Mumbai. He received the medicines on Sunday and it cost him Rs 50,000. Currently, seven patients with black fungus infection are admitted to VIMSAR. 

Ramchandani said the hospital is witnessing a rise in cases of black fungus. Under such circumstances, VIMSAR needs to be ready with alternatives to ensure that no patient is deprived of treatment. Currently, the short supply of Amphotericin-B injection is prevailing in the market. 

“As Posaconazole syrup and tablets are substitutes of Amphotericin injection, I ordered it from Mumbai. The substitute drugs are also hard to find and expensive. It is tough on part of poor patients to afford these medicines. I hope the medicines will help in saving lives of patients until the hospital gets supply of Amphotericin-B injection,” he informed.

The doctor further said he has discussed about the substitute medicines with the Head of ENT Department. It has been agreed to use the drug for treatment after consulting the anti-fungal committee. Ramchandani’s gesture has earned him appreciation from all quarters. In February this year, the doctor had started a one-rupee clinic to help the needy and poor patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp