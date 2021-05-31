STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water-borne disease scare in Balasore

The seawater may have started receding from coastal areas in Balasore, one of the worst-hit by Yaas,

Published: 31st May 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The seawater may have started receding from coastal areas in Balasore, one of the worst-hit by Yaas, but the difficulties of locals are far from over as they are now faced with the threat of getting affected by the pandemic and water-borne diseases. Sources said Charigochhia village under Srikona panchayat of Balasore Sadar constituency, which was inundated in the storm,  has emerged as a case in point as most families have at least two to three persons complaining of fever, cough and diarrhoea. 

Residents of Charigochhia have alleged that more than 40 people in the village have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water as all bore-wells were submerged by the tidal ingress during the cyclone. Sunil Kumar Majhi, a villager, said most people drank polluted water as tube wells were inundated. They then started showing symptoms diarrhoea and fever.  

While locals have alleged that no officials reached out to them after the cyclone, ASHA worker Ramani Jena said health workers visited the village and provided ailing persons with free medicines and ORS sachets. 

On the other hand, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dulalsen Jagatdeo said a health team visited Charigochhia village after getting information. “Only four people have fever and diarrhoea. “The situation is under control now. The health team has provided medicines and other services in the village and nearby areas,” the CDMO added.

