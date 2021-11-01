4 held for cheating financial services firm of  Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly cheating financial services firm Bajaj Finserv to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.Police said one of the accused, Santosh Kumar Jena had taken a house on rent in IRC Village to open the branch office of a solar company - National Centre for Energy Management (NCEM) Private Limited. However, the company did not have any registration. Santosh’s wife Mamata Patra was the assistant general manager (AGM) while two others Santosh Samal and Sunanda Samal were the co-directors of the unregistered firm.

Santosh reportedly arranged loan applicants and issued fake appointment letters and salary slips in their favour in connivance with the other accused. Jena and his wife alsong with Santosh and Sunanda asked one Bharat Lenka to apply for a Rs 10 lakh loan from Bajaj Finserv. The accused prepared Bharat’s fake appointment letter and a forged salary slip mentioning he was getting Rs 1.32 lakh per month from NCEM. On being contacted by the financial services firm, the accused stated that Lenka was an employee of the solar company.

Bajaj Finserv then approved the loan on October 10 this year. After receiving the loan amount, Lenka distributed the money among the other accused. The financial firm’s officials became suspicious after the accused applied for another loan shortly in the name of a fake employee claiming that he was receiving a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Bajaj Finserv manager Bibhu Kalyan Satapathy then lodged a complaint at Nayapalli police station in connection with the fraud and a case was registered. “Rs 2.17 lakh in cash which Sunanda had received towards commission and a laptop have been seized from the accused. Efforts are on to nab Santosh,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.