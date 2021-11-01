Ahead of Naveen’s visit, Mishra is back in public

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Amidst BJP and Congress onslaught alleging close link of Dibya Shankar Mishra with the main accused in Mamita Meher murder case, the Minister of State for Home has begun making public appearances in his assembly constituency Junagarh as well as in Bhawanipatna.

Sources said, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit on November 8 to distribute Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) smart cards to beneficiaries and ahead of that, Mishra’s public appearances are a sign that the BJD is fully behind him.

There are rallies, demonstrations by the opposition as well as by different social organisations in different parts of the district protesting the brutal murder of the lady teacher. On Friday last, Meher-Bhulia Samaj organised a district level rally in Bhawanipatna and presented a memorandum to the Collector and SP. The BJP held a symbolic police station gherao programme and on Saturday night, its Mahila Morcha lit lamps in Manikeswari Temple for Mamita.

The ruling BJD has started the counteroffensive too. On Saturday, Minister Mishra visited the Kalahandi Agriculture College campus in Bhawanipatna to supervise the site of the helipad ahead of the CM’s proposed visit. He was accompanied by the Collector, SP and PWD engineers. He also visited Junagarh where he laid the foundation stone of a park for children and women.

On Sunday, Minister Mishra went to Mahichala, Palas and Habaspur villages under Junagarh constituency and attended Biju Mo Parivar programme. He also distributed clothes and photographs of Lord Jagannath to senior citizens in these meetings.

Addressing party members, Mishra said he is working for the welfare of people and his area but there is a political conspiracy against him to prevent him from carrying out his duties. “You all know everything,” he told the congregations.

Meanwhile, BJP is planning to intensify its agitation. Congress party workers are also awaiting the arrival of senior leader Bhakta Charan Das who is scheduled to reach on November 1 signalling that Kalahandi will witness high political drama in the coming days.