Bihar youth held for posting girl’s obscene pics, videos on social media

During WhatsApp video calling, the accused recorded the victim’s nude photo and videos without her knowledge.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: CDA Phase-II police on Sunday arrested a youth from Bihar for allegedly posting obscene pictures and videos of a minor girl from the city on social media.DCP Prateek Singh said the 20-year-old accused, Prakash Kumar of Muzafarpur district in Bihar first befriended the 15-year-old girl studying in class X through ‘Likee’ app. He forced the girl to send her nude photos and videos. 

During WhatsApp video calling, the accused recorded the victim’s nude photo and videos without her knowledge. While the victim was busy in her studies and avoided contact with him, the accused abused her in obscene language and threatened her with dire consequences. 

The accused then not only circulated the nude photos and obscene videos of the victim on Instagram and WhatsApp, he also sent them to her parents and relatives and threatened to upload the same on Facebook, YouTube and other social media by tagging her school friends and teachers. 

After the matter came to the knowledge of the victim’s father, he filed an FIR in this regard with CDA-Phase-II police station following which the accused was arrested with the help of the cyber cell team of Cuttack Urban Police District, the DCP informed.

