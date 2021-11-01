BJD leader meets Mamita Meher’s brother

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Local BJD leader Ajay Das visited Jharni village in Balangir and met brother of school teacher Mamita Meher whose brutal murder has sent shockwaves across the State. Addressing mediapersons, Das said he met Mamita’s brother Bunty and had a telephonic conversation with her parents who are in Visakhapatnam for the treatment of her mother for heart disease. “I have assured all help to the aggrieved family and will take up the matter with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” added Das, who contested the assembly election from Kantabanji in 2019.

BJD leader Ajay Das with Mamita’s brother Bunty at Jharni

village in Balangir district | Express

Das further said that the BJP and Congress parties have made a mockery of such a heinous crime, visiting the kin of the deceased for their political gains. “We are genuinely concerned about the issue and that’s the reason I visited the village when their drama had simmered down,” added Das. Mamita Meher, a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi, was allegedly murdered by Gobinda Sahu, who was the managing committee president of the institution.