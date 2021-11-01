Complaint names Sahu in land deal

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former Rourkela tehsildar Manas Ranjan Sahu has landed in yet another controversy after a businessman Raj Kumar Yadav filed a case naming him and two others at Uditnagar police station alleging gross illegalities in a land deal here on Saturday. Yadav said in his complaint that he had purchased a plot of 2.5 acre at Sonaparvat area from a real estate businessman Prakash Agarwal in December 2009 and after completing registration, he applied for mutation and left for Delhi for a few years.

During his visit to Rourkela, he said he used to inquire about status of mutation but was not given any information by the Rourkela tehsil and Sub-Registrar Office (SRO). Around early 2020, his complaint stated that he came to know that his plot was being sold in pieces. Through an RTI application, he got information in October last year about a land fraud. After he purchased the plot and got Records of Right (RoR), Yadav alleged, Agarwal got RoR in his name on February 23, 2010 and on February 17,2011 his land deed was cancelled without his knowledge.

When Agarwal was selling the plot in small pieces, Yadav claimed to have brought it to the notice of Sahu but the latter ignored his complaint and continued to issue RoRs to multiple new buyers who purchased land from Agarwal. Uditnagar IIC Bulu Swain said the complainant has named three persons including Sahu and one unidentified person in the FIR. He said a case under sections 406, 477, 506 and 34 IPC has been registered. Sahu could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.