STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dance teacher, husband held for duping student in Odisha

Though several raids were carried out in Balikuda, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the accused couple always managed to give police the slip.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a couple from Balikuda for duping a girl of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad to participate in dance competitions.The accused are Sephalika Mohanty, a dance teacher, and her husband Debasish Mohanty of Balikuda. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Banita Mohapatra of Markandpur village who alleged that the couple took Rs 7 lakh from her on the false promise of sending her daughter Sarita to the United States to participate in a competition.

Police said Sephalika had opened a dance school in Bhubaneswar and lured girls from Jagatsinghpur, Berhampur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to take admission in the institute on the promise of sending them to foreign countries. She also assured the girls that they would earn huge amount of money by performing at the international events.As per Banita’s complaint, she admitted her daughter in Sephalika’s institute last year. The accused couple told her that they would send Sarita to the US for which she needed to pay Rs 7 lakh. Convinced, Banita deposited Rs 3 lakh in Sephalika’s account and paid the rest Rs 4 lakh in cash. 

When the couple did not keep their promise even after four months, Banita confronted them. The accused clarified that due to the Covid pandemic, dance events in foreign countries have been cancelled. When she insisted on refund of her money, the couple allegedly threatened her. Banita then lodged a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police in April this year. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case and started investigation.

Though several raids were carried out in Balikuda, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the accused couple always managed to give police the slip. On a tip off on Saturday, police raided a house in Balikuda and arrested Sephalika and her husband.Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu said the couple has duped many children of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur. A similar case was also registered against them in Laxmisagar police station, Bhubaneswar. Police seized the copy of agreement between the complainant and the accused. The couple was produced in court on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sephalika mohanty Debasish mohanty fraud case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp