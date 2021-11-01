Dance teacher, husband held for duping student in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a couple from Balikuda for duping a girl of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad to participate in dance competitions.The accused are Sephalika Mohanty, a dance teacher, and her husband Debasish Mohanty of Balikuda. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Banita Mohapatra of Markandpur village who alleged that the couple took Rs 7 lakh from her on the false promise of sending her daughter Sarita to the United States to participate in a competition.

Police said Sephalika had opened a dance school in Bhubaneswar and lured girls from Jagatsinghpur, Berhampur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to take admission in the institute on the promise of sending them to foreign countries. She also assured the girls that they would earn huge amount of money by performing at the international events.As per Banita’s complaint, she admitted her daughter in Sephalika’s institute last year. The accused couple told her that they would send Sarita to the US for which she needed to pay Rs 7 lakh. Convinced, Banita deposited Rs 3 lakh in Sephalika’s account and paid the rest Rs 4 lakh in cash.

When the couple did not keep their promise even after four months, Banita confronted them. The accused clarified that due to the Covid pandemic, dance events in foreign countries have been cancelled. When she insisted on refund of her money, the couple allegedly threatened her. Banita then lodged a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police in April this year. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case and started investigation.

Though several raids were carried out in Balikuda, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the accused couple always managed to give police the slip. On a tip off on Saturday, police raided a house in Balikuda and arrested Sephalika and her husband.Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu said the couple has duped many children of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur. A similar case was also registered against them in Laxmisagar police station, Bhubaneswar. Police seized the copy of agreement between the complainant and the accused. The couple was produced in court on Sunday.