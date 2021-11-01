Launch date inches close, smart classes not ready in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: While smart classes in 24 high schools of Jagatsinghpur are awaiting to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the first week of November, the construction work in a majority of institutions is lagging behind schedule. Of 24 high schools, work has been completed only in 10 despite availability of funds.

The State government had included 10 high schools in the district in the first phase of the 5T programme in May this year, and another 14 in the second phase the following month. But so far, only 10 schools have completed the required work.

Sources said, differences between school management committee and teachers, non-formation of 5T committee, intervention by political leaders, non-availability of labour, lack of supervision, negligence of administration and non-availability of buildings for smart classes have contributed to the delay.

Work in Rohia High School under Naugaon block has not yet started reportedly due to political intervention. The school received Rs 45 lakh for smart classes but if sources are to be believed, dispute between Congress and BJD workers over contract work paralysed the construction work right from start.

Sarpanch of Rohia panchayat Siba Prasad Nayak said,”It is a matter of regret that school work is yet to begin despite funds availability. I have sought intervention of the Collector, BDO and other officials in the matter but to no avail.”

Few days back, angry villagers had detained headmaster of Rohia High School Sudhansu Sekhar Behera over delayed school work. Behera, who was later rescued by block officials, attributed the delay to difference between two factions of alumni committee.

Further, in many schools like Brundaban Bihari High School in Goda panchayat of Erasama block, funds meant for smart classes have allegedly been diverted to construction of new school buildings as the old ones are in a dilapidated state.

Contacted, district education officer in-charge Paresh Patra acknowledged the delay and said, work in 10 schools has been completed till now. Steps are being taken to expedite the construction work of the others.”