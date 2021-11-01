Mega water project in Rairakhol block to miss December date

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of 115 villages under nine gram panchayats in Rairakhol block will have to wait longer for piped water supply as the mega project is likely to miss its December deadline due to delay in availing forest clearance and slow construction work amid the Covid crisis.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) officials said though construction work on the mega drinking water project is going on in full swing, it will take another one year to complete it. The project is likely to be completed by December, 2022.

The mega water project aims to supply safe drinking water to around 15,000 households of the nine GPs. Construction work, which commenced in April last year, is being executed by Voltas Limited at an estimated cost of `96 crore.

Sub-divisional officer of RWSS, Rairakhol Manas Parida said 85 per cent of the pipeline laying work has been completed. Similarly, 65 per cent work on the intake well of the project is already over. Work on four of the 14 overhead tanks has been completed.

Parida further said construction work of the project was affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Besides, it took a long time to get forest clearance for a patch of 4.9 acre land at Kadaligarh. However, the work is underway at full pace now, he added.

Under the rural drinking water project, a six MLD treatment plant will be set up at Kadaligarh. Besides, 14 overhead tanks will be constructed in the nine GPs. For the project, water will be drawn from Mahanadi river at Kiakata in Angul district, around 10 km from Kadaligarh.

These apart, an intake well will be developed at Kiakata for drawing water from Mahanadi. Pipelines will be laid in all the villages of Burda, Luhapank, Kadaligarh, Badbahal, Bharatpur, Charmal, Kukudabahali, Bansajal and Tribanpur GPs.