Odisha: Night curfew to continue in November

Published: 01st November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Night curfew will continue in all urban areas of the State during the month of November from 10 pm to 5 am and there will be no weekend shutdown, stated guidelines issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday.

The guidelines will be in force from November 1 to December 1, 2021. During the unlock period, all types of shops and malls will remain open across the State from 5 am to 10 pm. SRC PK Jena said all religious festivals/festivities and functions will be celebrated as per the State government’s directive issued on August 9.

As Diwali, a major festival, will be celebrated on November 4, the SRC said guidelines and stipulations relating to sale and use of fire crackers will be issued separately. Stating that this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore Covid-19 safe behaviour during festivals resulting in large gatherings, events and fairs, the SRC said that it is critical to enforce adherence to guidelines to allow festivities in a cautious, safe and appropriate manner. “Any laxity in implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour could lead to serious consequences and result in a surge in cases,” he added.

