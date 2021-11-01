STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven-month fishing ban at Gahirmatha from today

The seven-month fishing ban to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park will come into effect from Monday.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Forest guards patrolling the waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The seven-month fishing ban to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park will come into effect from Monday. The ban will remain in force till May 31 next year.Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said trawlers and boatmen have been directed not to fish within 20 km from the coastline in sanctuary area covering 1,435 sq km from Hukitola to Dhamara in Bhadrak. Forest guards have already been deployed to keep a watch on fishermen violating the ban order.  

“Gahirmatha is a prime feeding area for Olive Ridleys and the turtles nest all the way up to Nasi 1 and 2 islands. Each winter, lakhs of turtles come to Gahirmatha coast for laying eggs. We have set up 15 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands. Personnel of marine police stationsat Kharinashi and Paradip besides the coast guards will help forest officials to prevent illegal fishing. We have demarcated the marine sanctuary by putting eight buoys in the sea,” the DFO said.Pati further informed that due to the ban on fishing from March 9  to 23 last year, nearly 3.5 lakh turtles laid eggs at Nasi-1 and 2 islands. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishing ban
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp