Seven-month fishing ban at Gahirmatha from today

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The seven-month fishing ban to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park will come into effect from Monday. The ban will remain in force till May 31 next year.Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika JD Pati said trawlers and boatmen have been directed not to fish within 20 km from the coastline in sanctuary area covering 1,435 sq km from Hukitola to Dhamara in Bhadrak. Forest guards have already been deployed to keep a watch on fishermen violating the ban order.

“Gahirmatha is a prime feeding area for Olive Ridleys and the turtles nest all the way up to Nasi 1 and 2 islands. Each winter, lakhs of turtles come to Gahirmatha coast for laying eggs. We have set up 15 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands. Personnel of marine police stationsat Kharinashi and Paradip besides the coast guards will help forest officials to prevent illegal fishing. We have demarcated the marine sanctuary by putting eight buoys in the sea,” the DFO said.Pati further informed that due to the ban on fishing from March 9 to 23 last year, nearly 3.5 lakh turtles laid eggs at Nasi-1 and 2 islands.