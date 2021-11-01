STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stir over disrespect to Odia language

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Art lovers took out a rally in Baripada town on Sunday protesting disrespect towards Odia language by Jharkhand government. Members staged demonstration in front of the Collector’s office and later rallied towards the statue of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo. 

Manoj Dalabehera, president of Mayurbhanj Sahitya Parishad said exlusion of Odia as second language in schools without any reason was uncalled for. They further demanded that the government should re-instate Odia teachers who have lost their jobs due to the exclusion of the language. 

Activists of different social organisations and residents of Guhiyapal and Khandamauda areas under East Singhbhum of Jharkhand also took part in the rally.

