Women SHGs cash in on Diwali with Cuttack Municipal Corporation help

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to make members of women self help groups (SHGs) self-sufficient, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has set up three stalls in the city where earthen lamps, candles, organic rangoli colours and other handmade decorative items are on sale for Diwali.

The stalls, set up at CDA Sector-9, Bidanasi and Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi are being managed by Area Level Federations (ALFs). While Swayam Sampurna ALF is managing the stall at CDA Sector-9, the ones at Bidanasi is being handled by Swayam Sudha ALF. Similarly, Maa Tarini ALF is selling the decorative items at Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have undertaken an initiative under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and set up the stalls to provide market linkage to members of women SHGs who are engaged in making candle, clay made diyas, organic rangoli colours and other handmade decorative items for the upcoming Diwali festival,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

The stalls were opened from Friday and will continue to operate till the end of Diwali. The ALFs are doing brisk business by selling ingenious handicraft made by members of women SHGs. Around 200 women associated with 18 SHGs are being directly benefitted by the initiative.

The ALFs have been exempted from submitting user fees, Das said. “Under NULM, we have also chalked out an elaborate plan to promote women SHGs and enhance skills of women members further by imparting training through Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC),” she said.