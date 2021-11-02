STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disproportionate assets: Odisha vigilance department files case against dismissed constable

As many as five teams led by two DSPs, five inspectors and other officers had conducted simultaneous searches at the constable's premises.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:55 AM

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance department has registered a case against dismissed constable Prasanna Behera and his family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of over Rs 6.97 crore.

As many as five teams led by two DSPs, five inspectors and other officers had conducted simultaneous searches at Prasanna's government quarters, bar in Hotel South City at Patrapada, Spark Furniture Private Limited in Dumduma and its workshop in Lingipur and a double-storey building at his native Nuapada village in Khurda district on October 28.

"After thorough search and further inquiry, the income, expenditure and property of Prasanna and his family members were calculated and they were found in possession of assets which is 221 per cent of their known sources of income," said Vigilance Director YK Jethwa.

As Prasanna and his family members could not account for the assets satisfactorily, Bhubaneswar Vigilance registered a case against them. A Vigilance officer said that the investigation of the case is in progress to unearth further assets of the accused. 

Last month, Prasanna was arrested by the Commissionerate Police for his involvement in the business affairs of the bar in Hotel South City. Prasanna and his brother were getting 32.5 per cent each from the bar’s owner. The constable was then dismissed from service.

Prasanna Behera Odisha Vigilance department
