No Badabadua Daka ritual at Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: In an advisory on Monday, the administration of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri imposed restrictions on the Badabadua Daka ritual for devotees on Diwali. The unique ritual, where people burn jute sticks to pay obeisance to their ancestors, was restricted in anticipation of large gatherings that could lead to a potential spike in Covid cases.

Every year, hundreds of devotees throng the temple to observe the Badabadua Daka in front of the Singhadwara on Diwali. However, on Monday, devotees visited the 12th-century shrine by showing their ID proof, vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report besides abiding by the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the pandemic.

As directed by the administration, devotees in Puri can now enter the temple through the West Gate and exit through the North and South gates while those from outside will enter through the Lions Gate .

The Srimandir will remain closed for devotees on Diwali.