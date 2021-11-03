STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP appeals people to light a diya in memory of lady teacher

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday appealed to the people of the State to light one extra diya on Diwali this year as a symbolic gesture to demand justice for Mamita Meher and her family. Claiming that the law and order situation is the worst in Odisha so far crimes against women are concerned, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said women are not safe under the BJD rule. 

Asserting that the BJP fight for Mamita will continue till justice is served to her family, the BJP leader requested his party leaders, workers, supporters and people of the State to dedicate this Diwali to Mamita by lighting an extra diya seeking justice for the lady teacher who brutally murdered by a man close to a ruling BJD minister.

As Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra dismissed the Opposition allegations about his involvement in the Mamita murder case at a public meeting, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi dared him to come clean by handing over the case to CBI. Reacting to the Minister’s claim, Sarangi said, instead of giving self-certification of innocence let the Central agency find out the real culprits. An investigation by CBI can only prove whether he is guilty or not. 

Criticising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the sensitive issue, Sarangi said the former should not hesitate to hand over the case to CBI if he is sure that his minister is innocent.

