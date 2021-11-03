STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP worker give resignation poser to Odisha minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over teacher murder

Addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Bhawanipatna, he said that the investigation conducted by police is meant to assist the prime accused.

Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: Mired in controversy for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra landed in an embarrassing situation after a BJP Yuva Morcha worker confronted him at Dayanidhi Chowk in Kalahandi’s Bhawanipatna and sought his resignation on Tuesday.

Sources said that accompanied by police, the Minister was interacting with locals at Dayanidhi Chowk. Finding Mishra, BJP Yuva Morcha worker Divya Jyoti Mund went to him and started a conversation. All of a sudden, he started asking the Minister in a raised voice: "When will you resign?" When Mund repeatedly asked the question, Mishra was forced to leave the spot. 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Das termed the probe into Mamita murder case as faulty. Addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Bhawanipatna, he said that the investigation conducted by police is meant to assist the prime accused. "Police are damaging and erasing evidence to protect Gobinda," he claimed.

Das demanded that details of the Minister's call record be checked and his personal driver be tracked. "This will reveal his links with the murder case," he said. The Congress leader further alleged that Mishra was being protected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"Agitation will be intensified from Wednesday. Congress workers will stage demonstration at 100 places in the district. We will also observe Kalahandi Bandh on November 12," he added. On the day, Balangir police produced Gobinda and another accused Radheshyam Tandi in the court of JMFC, Bangomunda.
 

