Chellakumar warns against infighting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As factionalism cropped up in the State unit of the Congress again, Odisha in-charge of the party A Chellakumar issued a strong warning that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated.

Chellakumar’s warning comes following a war of words between Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and party’s chief whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

Telling the party leaders that action will be taken against those breaking discipline, Chellakumar said that there is now strong discontentment against both the Centre and the State government from which Congress should benefit. But the party will not gain anything if leaders continue fighting against each other in public, he said and added that any issues should be referred to the seniors in the party like the president of the OPCC or the Odisha in-charge. Leaders should not rush to the media with their problems. Fresh problems started when Bahinipati targeted Ulaka for favouring BJD leaders and threatening Congress workers in the constituency. Ulaka had, however, dismissed charges.