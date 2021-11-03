Ganjam sees 80 pc dip in malaria cases

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Implementation of DAMaN (Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran), a malaria intervention programme initiated by the State government in high-incidence areas, seems to be yielding results in Ganjam. The district, as per data available, has shown 80 per cent decline in cases since the public health initiative was launched three years back.

Before the programme launch in 2018, Ganjam was recording around 4,000 malaria cases annually. In 2019, there were 3,390 cases across the district. The numbers dipped to 1,925 in 2020. This year, between January and October end, only 325 cases were detected. The district has 12 malaria-prone blocks, of which Patrapur, Soroda, Bhanjanagar, Dharakote, Polosara, Sanakhemundi and Digapahandi were selected for DAMaN during launch in 2018.

The following year, remaining five blocks including Kukudakhandi, Jagannathprasad, Chikiti, Seragada and Beguniapada were included under the programme. Currently, as per official sources, Patrapur community health centre (CHC) has recorded the highest of 135 malaria cases in 2021 till October end, followed by 23 cases in Bomkoi CHC, 21 in Galery PHC, 16 in Dharakote CHC, 15 in Jagannathprasad CHC, 14 in Seragada CHC and 12 Badagada PHC.

The rest of the health centres in malaria-prone blocks have registered cases in single-digits. As part of the programme, malaria camps are being held in vulnerable areas and health workers are distributing medicines to affected persons. Besides, people are being sensitised to keep surroundings clean. District malaria officer Dr RM Panda said malaria cases have come down significantly and will decline further with appropriate measures.