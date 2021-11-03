HC directs State to start land acquisition process

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Water Resources department’s Principal Secretary to immediately initiate steps to start the process of land acquisition and pay compensation as per current legislation to the recorded owners of 62.21 acre that stand submerged due to Kukurpeta Minor Irrigation Project (KMIP) in Angul district for over five decades.

While issuing the direction on Monday the Court said, “The above exercise shall be completed within a period of 12 weeks from today”. One Pramod Kumar Pradhan and others had filed the petition in 2013. They had sought compensation after acquisition of land as per due process or land elsewhere or restoration of their land.

The land in question is submerged but still recorded in the names of the tenants and they are still paying land revenue, the tehsildar of Chhendipada had admitted in the affidavit filed in reply to the petition.

Taking note of the affidavit the Court was appalled that 188 persons, residing in five villages under Chendipada block have been running from pillar to post for the last 51 years trying to seek compensation for land which was submerged on account of the irrigation project.

“The Court considers it to be an unacceptable position in law that these 188 residents of five villages have despite losing their lands for the aforementioned KMIP, stand not only deprived of the land in question but compensation as well only because no notification in that regard has been issued”, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray observed.

“To add salt to their wounds, they are having to continue to pay land revenue for the lands that they have never been able to use for over five decades”, the Bench added while directing the State authorities to file an affidavit indicating exactly how much revenue has been collected from each of the villagers since the date of submergence of their land so that appropriate directions for refund can be passed on the next date (February 14, 2022).

The Court in its order also said, “The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Angul is directed to immediately depute a team of para legal volunteers and empanelled advocates to visit the five villages, contact the petitioners and extend them all possible legal assistance to enable them to get the above directions of this Court implemented in letter and spirit”.