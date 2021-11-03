Health dept sits idle on ‘false’ Covid reports

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department seems to be sitting idle after asking the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) to verify the test report of a private laboratory, which is accused of issuing ‘false’ RT-PCR positive report.

Sources said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued show cause notice to GenX Diagnostics at Sahid Nagar for issuing Covid-19 report without collecting samples. The lab was directed to reply to the notice within three days and asked as to why its licence issued by the competent authority should not be cancelled for violating the provisions of relevant statutes/licence conditions and action as per Epidemic Diseases Act not taken.

The matter came to fore after the department received complaints against some State government employees for availing leave after furnishing ‘false’ RT-PCR positive reports. Although a week has passed since the RMRC was urged to send a team to the lab for verifying the testing status and violation of ICMR guidelines, if any, besides the cross verification of suspected false positive cases, no communication has yet been received by the department. The touts, who are part of the racket, charge between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000 for issuing Covid positive reports from any ICMR approved testing labs in the city. Even as the threat of a possible third wave still looms large, the fake test racket involving RT-PCR labs has exposed the lack of enforcement by the Health department.

Experts said since this is a fraud, the department should immediately lodge a police compliant against the lab and urge the police to take legal action as per law. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the lab was asked to respond to the allegation and its proprietor in his initial response has claimed to have followed all procedures as per ICMR guidelines. “We have urged the RMRC to verify the test report and submit a report to the department. The next course of action will be taken once we get the inquiry report,” he added.

On the other hand, a BMC official said though the lab authorities have claimed no ‘false’ report has been issued by the lab, a complaint has been filed with Saheed Nagar police station. In September, Puri police had arrested a gang of 12 people for allegedly preparing and selling fake RT-PCR negative reports to devotees so that they could enter Sri Jagannath Temple.