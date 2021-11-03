Odisha Police's STF arrest two poachers with leopard hide

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police along with forest officials of Rairangpur Division arrested two persons from Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on charges of poaching on Tuesday. The duo was planning to sell a leopard hide to some traders when they were apprehended.

The accused were identified as Chandrakanti Karji of Jadurghera village in Khunta and Ajit Giri of Palashbani village within Bisoi limits. The hide along with two bikes has been seized from their possession. Sources said that on a tip-off about sale of a leopard hide, two STF officials posed as traders and reached out to the accused duo for price negotiation of the hide.

Both parties agreed to meet at a scheduled time near Bisoi bus terminal on Tuesday morning. They later changed the meeting spot to Chatani Chowk as there was a large gathering at the bus terminal. After meeting, as the duo opened a bag to show the hide, the officials caught them red-handed.

The Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), M Yogajayanand informed that the hide seemed to be of a male adult leopard. A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the accused produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court, the RCCF said.