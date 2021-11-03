STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

The positivity rate stands at 4.70 per cent. The official said a total of 1,18,86,875 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of vaccines.

Published: 03rd November 2021

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR:  Odisha on Wednesday registered 322 fresh COVID-19 infections, five less than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 10,42,422, a health department official said.

Three more fatalities, including a toddler, raised the coronavirus death toll to 8,343, he said. The second wave of the pandemic has claimed the lives of 44 children and adolescents in Odisha.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 169 single-day infections, followed by Cuttack (19) and Sambalpur (10).

While five districts did not log any fresh case, five others registered one new case each, the official said. The state now has 4,000 active cases, and 10,30,026 patients, including 441 since Tuesday, have recovered from the disease.

Odisha has so far conducted over 2.21 crore sample tests - 61,542 on Tuesday. The positivity rate stands at 4.70 per cent. The official said a total of 1,18,86,875 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the process of disbursing ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19 started from Wednesday. The affected families can apply for Rs 50,000 from November 3, another official said.

