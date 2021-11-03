State’s Oct GST collection posts 49 pc growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: GST revenue continues to rise in Odisha following relaxation of lockdown norms as the State collected Rs 3,593.34 crore in October against Rs 2,428.27 crore in the same month last year, posting a growth of 49 per cent.

The growth rate is the highest amongst major states for the second consecutive month. The October revenue is also the third highest ever gross collection of GST by the State since its launch. With a growth of 62.55 per cent the progressive collection till October was Rs 23,897.20 crore against Rs 14,701.25 crore during the corresponding period last year. The collection till October in 2019 was Rs 17,019.92 crore.

The State GST collection recorded a robust growth of 59.6 per cent in October as Rs 1,053.48 crore was collected as compared to Rs 660.09 crore in the same month last year. The collection is also the third highest ever gross collection of SGST by the State. This apart, the collection was Rs 907.29 crore in CGST, Rs 1,005.5 crore in IGST and Rs 627.07 crore in Cess last month registering a growth of 70.31 per cent, 37.43 per cent and 24.47 per cent over October 2020 respectively.

Progressive collection of SGST up to October was Rs 6,819.91 crore as against Rs 4,331.54 crore during the same period in 2020 recording a growth of 57.45 per cent. The corresponding figure till October in 2019 was Rs 4,960.22 crore. The total collection of VAT on petrol and liquor was Rs 728.32 crore against Rs 696.43 crore in October last year. While Rs 161.71 crore was earned from liquor, the steady increase in fuel price led to rise in VAT as the State collected Rs 566.61 crore from petroleum products against Rs 515.96 crore during October last year.

Tax officials attributed the sustained growth in GST collection to better compliance by manufacturing as well as mining sector and collection from matured GST demand apart from follow up action of non-filer assessment and return scrutiny in case of wrong return filers. All GST circles have been instructed to ensure at least 90 pc return filing within the due date.

Meanwhile, the CT and GST organisation has been focusing on increasing the tax-base of GST with regular survey and registration. The special drive for survey and registration of all potential GST and professional tax payers is being conducted from November 1 to December 31.