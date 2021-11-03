Strike at Odisha's Talcher Coalfield enters second day

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Production and dispatch in Talcher Coalfield remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as private drivers and helpers stuck to their demand for Puja bonus.

The continuing cease work by the drivers and helpers over the demand of Rs 40,000 ex-gratia as Puja bonus, has resulted in distress calls from power stations dependent on the coalfield. Power stations in Odisha and other States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and West Bengal draw coal from Talcher, which accounts for the more than 60 per cent of production of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Sources said the two-day disruption in dispatch has further reduced the coal stock position in power stations. MCL, which was supplying more than five lakh tonne coal per day, has reduced the supply to less than two lakh tonne due to the strike at Talcher coalfield. Around 20,000 drivers and helpers engaged by private contractors in coal mines resorted to indefinite strike on Monday over the Puja bonus demand.

In the evening, Collector SS Swain held a meeting with MCL officials and leaders of drivers and helpers association. However, it failed to break the impasse. Sources said that though the association agreed to settle for Rs 36,000 Puja bonus from the earlier Rs 40,000 demand, MCL officials and contractors did not accept the offer.

Talcher Sub-Collector Biswaranjan Nath said, "Efforts are on to resolve the crisis. We are holding discussions with MCL officials and the agitators. Hopefully, the crisis will end soon."