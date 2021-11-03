Sub-standard bread, stale crispy chicken seized from KFC outlet in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Health and Food Safety wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday raided multi-national fast food chain KFC's outlet at Badambadi and seized huge quantities of buns, breads and crispy chicken which were past their 'best before' date.

The raid was conducted by an enforcement team led by City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra and Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra following complaints that the outlet was serving sub-standard food items to its customers.

During the raid, the civic body's officials found the outlet was selling buns and breads which were past their 'best before' date. There was no mention of packaging and expiry date on the packets of crispy chicken stored in the outlet.

Around 20 to 25 kg buns and breads and 10 to 15 kg crispy chicken kept in packets which did not have any packaging date printed on them were seized. After collecting the samples, the seized items were destroyed, said Mohapatra.

The samples have been sent to a laboratory for test. If the test reports confirm that the seized items were sub-standard, then further action will be initiated against the outlet.

KFC in a statement post the raid said they "hold the highest respect for the law of the land and comply with government rules and regulations. The respective teams at our franchise partner's end extended complete cooperation to the officials. We have stringent processes in place to make sure that the food and beverages we serve across KFC restaurants meet the highest quality standards and are completely safe for consumption. We follow a formal process to discard products that have crossed their expiration date and time; and these are never served to consumers."

Similarly, the CMC seized around 20 kg adulterated laddus and over two quintal raw materials from three sweet-making units run by confectioners from Chhattisgarh at Nankar in Jagatpur on the day.

The civic body officials raided the confectioneries on the basis of complaints that they were making adulterated and sub-standard sweets and supplying those to different shops in the city. "Besides sealing the units, we have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the three traders," said City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra adding the samples of the laddu would be sent to a laboratory for testing.

Laddu is one of the most popular sweets for Diwali. It is prepared from besan or chickpea flour. However, instead of using besan, the unscrupulous sweetmakers were allegedly preparing laddu from maida and using spurious colour, artificial fragrance and low-grade oil.

They were also allegedly adding arrowroot to maida as a binding agent. Locals complained that had the CMC conducted the raid at Jagatpur a few days earlier, it would have be been fruitful as the confectioneries have already supplied large quantity of adulterated sweets to shops across the city for Diwali.

