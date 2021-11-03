Youth Congress leader brutally thrashed at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's event

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A youth Congress leader sustained injuries after allegedly being brutally assaulted by BJD workers in full public view during the launch of BKSY Smart Health card by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Kuchinda here on Tuesday.

Youth congress president of Kuchinda sub-division Jayant Kumar Kishan, the party said, was attacked in presence of police when the party workers were staging a protest in a democratic way. Jayant sustained severe injuries on his back and has been admitted to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital.

Sources said a large number of BJP and Congress workers had gathered near the programme venue to protest the CM's visit. When a group of Congress workers shouted slogans against BJD and Naveen, a mob of the ruling party supporters turned hostile and attacked the former.

The clash intensified and BJD workers surrounded Jayant before thrashing him brutally with kicks, blows and sticks. Though the attackers have not been identified, sources informed that they were BJD workers of Bargarh district.

Senior Congress leader and former chairman of Kuchinda NAC Akhil Pratap Singh said, BJD goons attacked Jayant when Congress workers were taking out a rally protesting the Chief Minister's silence on Mamita murder case and demanding removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

"The undemocratic action of BJD workers is not justified at all. I have never seen such a heinous incident in Kuchinda in my 30 years of political career," he added. Akhil said Jayant might be shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla as his condition is worsening by the hour.

While the video of the attack went viral on social media, the incident triggered outrage among leaders of opposition political parties. The BJP has called for a dawn-to-dusk Kuchinda bandh on Wednesday to protest the hooliganism of BJD workers.