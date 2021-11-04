4-time MLA Sanjeeb Sahoo quits BJD

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Former minister and MLA Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo resigned from primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday. Citing personal problem, Sahoo, a four-time MLA, sent his resignation letter to BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sahoo was first elected to the State Assembly from Birmaharajpur in 2003 bypoll and again in 2004 General Elections. Subsequently, he was elected as a legislator twice from Athamalik constituency in 2009 and 2014. Sahoo was made a minister twice in Naveen Patnaik-led government. He was dropped from the ministry in 2012 after he attended the midnight ‘coup’ attempt by Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, the then confidante of Naveen.

BJD had denied him a ticket in the last elections in 2019 following which he felt neglected by the party. Sahoo’s resignation comes after former minister Anjali Behera of Dhenkanal’s Hindol constituency quit BJD and joined BJP last week. Like Sahoo, Anjali too was dropped from the ministry for attending Mohapatra’s meeting. She was also denied a party ticket in 2014. Sources said Sahoo is likely to join BJP soon. Talking to TNIE, he said, “I am yet to take a decision on joining any party. Time will tell what will happen in future.”