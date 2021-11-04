Bandh over BJD violence at CM Naveen Patnaik event

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life was thrown off gear on Wednesday as the BJP and Congress members observed a 12-hour bandh in Kuchinda protesting assault by BJD workers. The incident had taken place on Tuesday during the visit of CM Naveen Patnaik to distribute BSKY smart health cards.

Agitators gheraoed the PWD inspection bungalow and confined Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu for hours. Sahu was in Kuchinda to distribute smart health cards. Subsequently, the distribution programme scheduled on the day was also cancelled due to the bandh. Government and private offices, court, banks and financial institutions, shops and business establishments and educational institutions remained closed with vehicular movement coming to a standstill.

As many as eight platoon police force was deployed to prevent any law and order situation. Besides, ASP Tapan Mohanty informed that around 29 protestors were arrested to control the situation but later released.

Senior BJP leader and former Kuchinda MLA Rabi Naik alleged that BJD goons assaulted their party workers as well, pelting stones and glass bottles during the protest. “I have never seen such a heinous incident in Kuchinda. We are grateful to the people of Kuchinda for extending support to the bandh and condemning such acts,” added Naik.

Senior congress leader and former chairman of Kuchinda NAC Akhil Pratap Singh said such acts of hooliganism are uncalled for. “Our workers were protesting in a democratic manner in the presence of the police but the BJD workers took law into their hands without any fear. The bandh was observed to protest their condemnable behaviour,” added Singh.