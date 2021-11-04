Mamita murder: Senior Congress leader Bhakta Das seeks President’s rule in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BARIPADA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over Mamita Meher murder case, senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Das on Wednesday said President’s rule should be imposed in Odisha considering the complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

Holding street corner meetings here, Bhakta alleged that since the ruling BJD and the CM himself is protecting Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra despite his links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu, there can’t be a fair probe into Mamita’s murder case and truth will never come out. “The Minister should be removed and face investigation,” he said.

Bhakta further asked people to boycott the CM’s visit to Kalahandi on November 8. The Congress will oppose the CM’s visit, he said. He also urged people to snub Mishra and BJD workers. The Congress on the day took out a motorcycle rally in Narla, M.Rampur and Karlamunda block demanding ouster of the Minister.

Meanwhile, Dharamgarh Sub-Collector Pawar Sachin Prakash along with members of the district child protection unit visited Anchalik Mahavidyalaya at Mahaling to ascertain if the ladies hostels were functioning as per the guidelines of National Commission of Child Rights. Prime accused Gobinda is a member of the managing committee of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya.

On the day, the college management committee of Anchalik Mahavidyalaya held a meeting with parents of students. Sources said the guardians insisted on immediate restructure of the managing committee and intervention of the district administration for smooth functioning of the college. Besides, the parents also sought strict security at the ladies hostels and resumption of online classes for students.

In Mayurbhanj, BJP workers lodged FIRs in different police stations against Minister Mishra for his alleged involvement in Mamita’s murder. They also staged demonstrations demanding immediate ouster of Mishra. In the evening, BJP Mahila Morcha workers lighted diyas at Goddess Ambika temple in Baripada seeking justice for Mamita.