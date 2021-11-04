STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister hints at holding polls to Odisha co-op societies after HC order

The State government which has been violating the Constitutional provision by withholding election to cooperative bodies on Wednesday indicated its readiness to fulfil the Constitutional mandate.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Orissa High Court directing the State Cooperative Election Commission to conduct elections to the Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank and primary societies affiliated to it within a reasonable time, the State government will be bound to take a call on holding elections to all the societies whose tenure have been over by more than one-and-half years.

The State government which has been violating the Constitutional provision by withholding election to cooperative bodies on Wednesday indicated its readiness to fulfil the Constitutional mandate. Minister for Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain told mediapersons that the State government is ready to hold elections to the cooperative societies.

The State has over 6,400 primary, 127 central and 19 apex cooperative societies. Elections to these societies were held in 2015.

Though election was due to these societies in 2020, the State government decided to postpone it to address their poor financial conditions.

The tenure of management committees of 1,926 primary cooperative societies ended in January 2020.

As the financial position of these societies were in bad shape, government officials (cooperative Inspectors) were put in charge of the management and this has been continuing till date.

The State has over 2,700 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) which are affiliated to 17 Central cooperative banks.

The Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) is the apex society. The PACS and LAMPS are the last mile credit cooperative lending units and meet around 70 per cent of the short term agriculture loan requirement of the farmers.

Elections have been due to weavers, fishermen and milkmen societies and their apex bodies Boyanika, Fishfed and Omfed.

