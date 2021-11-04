Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 33 crore KALIA aid for Puri farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced KALIA assistance of Rs 2,000 each for the farmers of Puri district for rabi crops. This would benefit 1,65,131 small and marginal farmers of the district. The assistance amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. It will entail an expenditure of Rs 33.02 crore to the State exchequer, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

On September 11, the Chief Minister had announced a sanction of Rs 742.58 crore for 37,12,941 farmers of the State under the scheme. The assistance could not be disbursed to the farmers of Puri district in view of the model code of conduct in force for Pipili by-election.

Earlier in June this year, the State government had announced Rs 1,690 crore Covid-19 assistance package for landless farmers, construction workers, NREGS workers, particularly vulnerable tribal groups, SC/ST students and physically handicapped students. Under the package, all 17.89 lakh landless farmers in the State received special assistance of Rs 1,000 each. Besides, Rs 207 crore was given to landless farmers, who had not received their third instalment under KALIA scheme.