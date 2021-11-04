STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Kin of Covid victims can apply for ex-gratia

Published: 04th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The family of Covid-19 victims can now apply before their respective Collector or Municipal Commissioner for an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000.

The State government has developed an application - Covid-19 ex-gratia assistance payment system (CAPS) - for online approval and direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of the applicants.

The kin of deceased persons has been asked to apply physically or by post and online (https://caps.odisha.gov.in), using a prescribed application form.

They will have to submit the identity proof, Covid-19 death certificate, proof of relationship with the deceased and bank account details.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the status of the application can be tracked online using the application number and a nodal officer in each district will deal with the ex-gratia matters.

“The ex-gratia amount will be paid through DBT within 30 days of receiving the application through physical mode or the app that has been developed by the IT department,” he said.

“All Covid deaths reported since the outbreak of the pandemic till it is de-notified as a disaster are eligible for the ex-gratia. The district team will resolve issues related to the cause of death, if not mentioned or have any doubt,” Mohapatra clarified. 

On Monday, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena had issued a guideline and directed the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to disburse the ex-gratia from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

