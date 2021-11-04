Odisha: Rural court inaugurated at Thakurmunda

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Thakurmuda in Mayurbhanj district was opened with a case load of 2,495 on its board on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the court in virtual mode, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar said, “Opening of a Gram Nyayalaya or JMFC Court is a very special moment of pride for us because as a judiciary we are getting closer to people”.

He said the new court will enable not just access to justice but speedier and efficient delivery of justice to the people of Thakurmunda. “Opening of these courts in Odisha is a very important part of our vision. A large number of such courts are still to be opened.

Also, we want to introduce technology at all levels of the court so that nobody is left out of the march of progress the judiciary is making not just in Odisha but all over India where we have been using technology to improve access to justice and bringing people closer to the court”, the Chief Justice said.

He added, “We have to reach out to the people not just through our court functioning but through the way we function through Legal Services Authority.” Justice Muralidhar said the young judge (JMFC Sunita Patnaik) in Thakurmunda will have before her the additional task of reaching out to people and make sure the legal services authority reaches the masses and has constant dialogue with the people, try to understand their needs, local practices, local culture and will be sensitive to their needs.

He added, “Our constant endeavour must be to increase the faith of people in the justice system and that when they come to court, they can expect justice”. High Court judge Justice S Pujahari also spoke on the occasion.