STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rural court inaugurated at Thakurmunda

He said the new court will enable not just access to justice but speedier and efficient delivery of justice to the people of Thakurmunda.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Thakurmuda in Mayurbhanj district was opened with a case load of 2,495 on its board on Wednesday. 
Inaugurating the court in virtual mode, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar said, “Opening of a Gram Nyayalaya or JMFC Court is a very special moment of pride for us because as a judiciary we are getting closer to people”. 

He said the new court will enable not just access to justice but speedier and efficient delivery of justice to the people of Thakurmunda. “Opening of these courts in Odisha is a very important part of our vision. A large number of such courts are still to be opened.

Also, we want to introduce technology at all levels of the court so that nobody is left out of the march of progress the judiciary is making not just in Odisha but all over India where we have been using technology to improve access to justice and bringing people closer to the court”, the Chief Justice said.

He added, “We have to reach out to the people not just through our court functioning but through the way we function through Legal Services Authority.”  Justice Muralidhar said the young judge (JMFC Sunita Patnaik) in Thakurmunda will have before her the additional task of reaching out to people and make sure the legal services authority reaches the masses and has constant dialogue with the people, try to understand their needs, local practices, local culture and will be sensitive to their needs. 

He added, “Our constant endeavour must be to increase the faith of people in the justice system and that when they come to court, they can expect justice”. High Court judge Justice S Pujahari also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Court of Civil Judge Thakurmunda rural court
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp