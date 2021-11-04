STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: SI held for amassing assets worth Rs 1.45 crore

On receiving complaints against him, the anti-corruption agency’s officers conducted simultaneous searches at seven places in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :   A police sub-inspector Samarendra Samal was arrested by Vigilance officials for allegedly acquiring assets worth Rs 1.45 crore, 235 per cent more than his known source of income, on Wednesday. He was posted at Mahabirod police outpost in Dhenkanal district.

During raids, Samal was found in possession of two double-storey buildings in Banamaliprasad, one single-storey building in Kendupatna, two poultry farms in Mahapada and Gandia, 10 plots in Dhenkanal district, one four-wheeler and two-wheeler each, bank deposits of over Rs 16.41 lakh, insurance deposits of more than Rs 4.41 lakh, Rs 96, 450 cash and other movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 1.82 crore.

A case has been registered against him and his wife on whose name some of the properties have been registered.

Samal was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court in Dhenkanal. He has been remanded in judicial custody till November 16.

In another development, Koraput Vigilance officers and local forest staff conducted a raid at a reserve forest in Chandrapur under Muniguda range in Rayagada on Wednesday and seized illegally stocked timber worth Rs 94, 000.

A case has been registered in Muniguda range under Rayagada forest division.

