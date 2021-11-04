Odisha welcomes excise duty cut on fuel prices  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People in the State heaved a sigh of relief following the Centre’s move of reducing the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali.

While the excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 5 per litre, the same has been brought down on diesel by Rs 10.

The new prices will come into effect from November 4.

All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association said the reduction in excise duty is the highest in recent times.

“If an oil company or the Centre increases the price of petrol by Rs 1, the value added tax (VAT) of the State government is imposed on the hiked price of per litre petrol. So now, the 32 per cent (pc) VAT on the reduced excise duty on petrol will take the overall deduction to Rs 6.60 per litre,” said All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association secretary general Sanjay Lath.

Similarly, 28 pc VAT on the reduced excise duty on diesel will take the overall deduction to Rs 12.80 per litre.

All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association also requested the State government to reduce the VAT on fuel.

After the Covid-19 outbreak, the State government had increased VAT on petrol from 26 pc to 32 pc on petrol, and from 26 pc to 28 pc on diesel.

All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association welcomed the Centre’s decision to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“It is a big relief for us. The reduction on excise duty on diesel will also lead to deduction in bus fares. We request the State government to reduce the VAT as it will further help in reducing the fuel prices,” said the association’s spokesperson Debasish Nayak.

The Confederation of All India Traders State secretary general Sudhakar Panda said the Centre’s decision to slash the excise duty will have a huge impact on the transportation cost of essential commodities which will also benefit the common man.

The move will benefit farmers as well during the upcoming rabi season, said Navnirman Krushak Sangathan’s national convenor Akshay Kumar.