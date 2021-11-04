STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline teaching for Class VI, VII students in Odisha after Diwali

The Minister also said that schools may also reopen in a graded manner for the students of Class I to V.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:51 AM

School children, school bag

Image for representation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Two days after announcing to reopen schools for Class I to VII in a phased manner after Diwali, the State government on Wednesday said that offline classes will start for the students of Standard VI and VII in the first phase.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the department is considering commencement of teaching in offline mode for the students of Class VI and VII in the first phase. The Minister also said that schools may also reopen in a graded manner for the students of Class I to V.

“We will review the situation after reopening of school for VI and VII students and propose the government accordingly for commencement of classes in physical mode at primary level,” Dash said and added that the department is hopeful that offline classes for students of all classes will begin by New Year.

Besides, the Minister said the SOP followed for offline teaching of students from Class VIII to XII will be the same for students of other grades as well. The online classes will, however, continue and students will be allowed to attend classes in physical mode with consent from their parents.

Comments

