Rains likely to dampen Diwali in South Odisha

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at many places in south interior districts and at one or two places in southern Odisha.

Published: 04th November 2021

Vendors hurriedly packing diyas following a downpour in Jeypore

Vendors hurriedly packing diyas following a downpour in Jeypore | PARESH RATH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rains may dampen Diwali celebrations in southern Odisha with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall at a few places in four districts on Thursday.

These districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is also expected at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Thursday.

On Friday too, the regional Met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.
“The rainfall activity in Odisha is occurring under the influence of the easterly waves associated with the north-east monsoon,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at many places in south interior districts and at one or two places in southern Odisha. Kotpad in Koraput district experienced heavy showers and recorded 70 mm rainfall, followed by Malkangiri 50 mm and Lamtaput 40 mm. Meanwhile, the regional Met office said there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next three to four days. Thereafter, minimum temperature will slightly fall in Odisha.

