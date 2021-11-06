STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-sarpanch out on parole found dead in Odisha, murder suspected

Pradeep Bisoyi was supposed to depose in court as a witness on Friday

Published: 06th November 2021

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The body of a former sarpanch with multiple injury marks was found lying in a pool of blood near Sukunda village on the outskirts of Berhampur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Bisoyi, a three-time sarpanch of Anantei panchayat in Ganjam’s Digapahandi block. Involved in several cases, he was recently released from jail on parole. Bisoyi was supposed to depose in court as a witness in a case on the day.

Sources said the former sarpanch left his residence at Gate Bazaar for his poultry farm at Anantei early in the morning. On way, he was reportedly attacked by unidentified miscreants with sharp weapons near Sukunda village. Bisoyi sustained fatal injuries in the attack and succumbed on the spot.

Later, passersby spotted his mutilated body and informed police. Sadar and Bada Bazaar police along with sniffer dog reached the crime scene and started investigation. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bishnu Prasad Pati also visited the spot.

Bisoyi’s family members alleged that the former sarpanch was murdered due to some past enmity. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.  SDPO Pati said police have recovered a motorcycle, sharp weapons and some documents from near the mutilated body of Bisoyi. Investigation is on and all persons involved in the crime will be nabbed soon. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Since it is suspected that Bisoyi was murdered due to past rivalry, locals are apprehensive of retaliation by supporters of the former sarpanch who was a popular leader of the area. While tension prevails in several villages under Anantei panchayat following the former sarpanch’s alleged murder, police have intensified patrolling in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

