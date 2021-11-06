STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice Aditya Mohapatra sworn in as HC Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting on September 29, approved the proposal his elevation. The Central government notified his appointment on Wednesday.

CUTTACK:  Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra was sworn in as the Judge of the Orissa High Court on Friday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar in a ceremony on the court premises. 

Justice Mohapatra was elevated from the Bar. Starting as a lawyer in 1995, Justice Mohapatra had during his 26 years of practice in the High Court represented as counsel for important institutions like the State Election Commission, State Human Rights Commission and Biju Patnaik University of Technology.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting on September 29, approved the proposal his elevation. The Central government notified his appointment on Wednesday. With the joining of Justice Mohapatra, the number of judges in the High Court went up to 18 against the sanctioned strength of 27. The last to be appointed were Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Justice Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Justice Sashikanta Mishra who were sworn in on October 19.
 

