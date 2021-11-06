MLAs question DMF spending, to flag fund ‘misuse’ in Odisha Assembly 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Projects funded by District Mineral Foundation (DMF) of Sundargarh seem to be drawing attention of the Opposition with two MLAs of the district deciding to raise the matter in the next session of Odisha Assembly and seek CAG audit into the spending on projects.

BJP MLA from Birmitrapur Shankar Oram and his Rajgangpur counterpart from Congress CS Rajen Ekka, both members of the DMF’s trust board, have decided to flag the issue. For the last several months, there has been a growing demand for CAG audit amid allegations of administration spending whopping DMF sums in non-priority projects and non-deserving areas by reportedly keeping Sundargarh MP Jual Oram and four MLAs from mining-affected Assembly constituencies in the dark about costs and project details.

The Birmitrapur MLA said in the last one year, he has sought expenditure details of DMF and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) thrice but is yet to receive a reply.

The MLAs have been kept in the dark about when and how the DMF funds are being spent. Labelling serious charges of manipulation, the MLA claimed that he never gave his consent for setting up the proposed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at Rourkela, which is scheduled to co-host the Men’s Hockey World Cup, from DMF funds. In several other DMF projects, his name was included without his knowledge.

Shankar further said during the visit of the Assembly Ethics Committee on October 22, he had pointed out irregularities in DMF spending and the panel members took cognisance of it. Similarly, Rajen said he along with three other MLAs last month had apprised the Sundargarh Collector and DMF’s managing trustee about the negative public perception on DMF spending and multiple complaints received by them.

“Lack of transparency is a concern for all and the administration should focus on priority projects in deserving mining affected areas as per DMF guidelines before spending whopping sums on beautification like Bijli Bandh project. I would raise the issue in the next Assembly session and make appropriate recommendation for CAG audit,” he added. Earlier, Jual had claimed that as DMF members, they give in-principal approval to projects, but the execution is done by the Collector.