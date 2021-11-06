STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Fuel price relief for people from today

In more relief to customers, the State government on Friday notified a four per cent reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on per litre of petrol and diesel in Odisha.

Published: 06th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In more relief to customers, the State government on Friday notified a four per cent reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on per litre of petrol and diesel in Odisha. After revision of VAT, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 3.04 and Rs 2.86 less respectively. The new rates will come into effect from Friday midnight.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced VAT reduction of Rs 3 each on per litre of petrol and diesel to bring down the prices further. The reduction in fuel prices will be over and above the excise duty cut announced by the Centre.

Official sources said that the loss of VAT revenue to the State exchequer will be Rs 1,400 crore per annum in view of this reduction. This is in addition to the loss in VAT collection at Rs 1.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2.8 per litre on diesel. The State is going to lose Rs 700 crore per annum in view of the excise duty reduction by the Centre. The total loss to the State exchequer because of the reduction of excise duty and VAT by the Centre and the State government respectively will be around Rs 2,100 crore per annum.

Stating that reduction in VAT will be a major relief to the people of Odisha, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that petrol and diesel prices in the State is likely to be one of the lowest in the country. The Odisha government’s decision to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel came a day after the Centre announced cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

Since May 2020, prices of petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 38.85 and Rs 29.35 per litre, respectively. On Friday, the price of petrol in Bhubaneswar was Rs 104.70 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 94.31 per litre in the Capital city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp