Odisha: Fuel price relief for people from today

BHUBANESWAR : In more relief to customers, the State government on Friday notified a four per cent reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on per litre of petrol and diesel in Odisha. After revision of VAT, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 3.04 and Rs 2.86 less respectively. The new rates will come into effect from Friday midnight.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced VAT reduction of Rs 3 each on per litre of petrol and diesel to bring down the prices further. The reduction in fuel prices will be over and above the excise duty cut announced by the Centre.

Official sources said that the loss of VAT revenue to the State exchequer will be Rs 1,400 crore per annum in view of this reduction. This is in addition to the loss in VAT collection at Rs 1.6 per litre on petrol and Rs 2.8 per litre on diesel. The State is going to lose Rs 700 crore per annum in view of the excise duty reduction by the Centre. The total loss to the State exchequer because of the reduction of excise duty and VAT by the Centre and the State government respectively will be around Rs 2,100 crore per annum.

Stating that reduction in VAT will be a major relief to the people of Odisha, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that petrol and diesel prices in the State is likely to be one of the lowest in the country. The Odisha government’s decision to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel came a day after the Centre announced cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively.

Since May 2020, prices of petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 38.85 and Rs 29.35 per litre, respectively. On Friday, the price of petrol in Bhubaneswar was Rs 104.70 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 94.31 per litre in the Capital city.