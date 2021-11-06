Oppn use Mamita murder as ammo to attack govt

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections slated to be held next year, opposition political parties are using the sensational Mamita Meher murder case to pin down the ruling BJD government and make an impact on the voters.

On Friday, senior Congress leader and former MP Bhakta Charan Das released a video on social media where he was seen appealing to people to observe Janata Curfew to protest Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Bhawanipatna on November 8 for his ‘silence’ on Mamita murder case. He also urged people to observe two-minute silence at 11 am on May 7 in memory of the school teacher.

Sources said Congress is mobilising its workers in Narla, M Rampur, Karlamunda and Kesinga blocks and plans to bring them to Bhawanipatna on the day of the CM’s visit.

In a bid to cash in on the issue, the BJP too is planning a series of meetings. The BJP Mahila Morcha will organise a rally in Bhawanipatna on November 6. The next day, the party’s Lok Sabha Member Basanta Panda will tour to Golamunda and Junagarh blocks and conduct roadside meetings at 15 places. He will start his journey from Mahaling.

The BJD, on the hand, has adopted a wait and watch strategy and is now focusing on smooth conduct of the CM’s programme. In the last Zilla Parishad elections, BJD had managed to win one seat while Congress took two seats. The rest 33 seats went in favour of BJP.

Seized items sent for test

Balangir: Balangir Police on Friday sent 70 items seized in connection with Mamita murder case, to a forensic laboratory for examination. The articles include five strands of hair, a pair of earrings, towel, jar and knife recovered from the car of prime accused Gobinda Sahu. In another development, a businessman, identified as Vivek Agarwal has allegedly told police that Gobinda bought two tyres from him which were believed to have been used to burn Mamita’s body on October 8 night.