BJD never cared for welfare of Odisha tribals: Union Minister Bisweshwar Tudu

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bisweshwar Tudu on Saturday criticised the ruling government of not paying attention to issues plaguing the tribals in the State.

Tudu, during his visit to Koraput on the day, lashed out at the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi and expressed concern over lack of any significant development of tribals in the district.

“We have a minister who belongs to the community but is least bothered about the condition of his fellow tribals. All this talk about uplift is hogwash as ground reality is different,” said Tudu, further alleging the government of large-scale irregularities, corruption and exploitation and failing to provide security to women.

Drawing attention to the dispute in Kotia, Tudu said while the neighbouring State is taking an initiative in holding discussions, Marndi and Odisha administration remain silent on the matter. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the State on November 9 to discuss various inter-State issues with his counterpart Naveen Patnaik.