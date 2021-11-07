Development council defunct, tribal welfare in Odisha takes a backseat

Prashant Sahu By

UMERKOTE: The State government’s plan to empower the marginalised and underprivileged seems to have gone kaput with the Special Development Council (SDC) set up in Nabarangpur district lying defunct since more than two years.

In 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had formed SDCs in nine districts including Nabarangpur for preservation and promotion of tribal culture, heritage and unique identity of indigenous communities in tandem with their socio-economic development.

The council, consisting of 16 members excluding the chairperson, was formed in Nabarangpur in February, 2018.

A year later just after the general elections, it was dissolved in May, 2019. Now, only a signboard is what remains of the SDC. Even the council’s office has been closed, and all files shifted to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

As no funds have been allotted to the SDC after its dissolution, 70 per cent of the development work initiated by the council has been abandoned.

Official sources said the SDC in Nabarangpur received Rs 15 crore in 2017-18 financial year and another Rs 15 crore in 2018-19. Of the total Rs 30 crore, Rs 29,99,11,000 was spent on various developmental works in the district while Rs 89,000 is left unspent.

The projects which were initiated include construction of indigenous cultural clubs in all 189 gram panchayats of Nabarangpur and shrines of presiding deities in 451 villages.

Besides, the council organised skill development programmes and had even issued identity cards to tribal artisans.

The SDC had proposed a grant of Rs 2.5 crore for development of tribal artisans of the district. After dissolution of the council, the proposal was not approved by the government.

The SDC had also started construction work of the district tribal museum at Papadahandi block with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore.

The museum project has been stalled after construction of only the boundary wall.

Another objective of the council was to provide employment opportunities to tribals and in turn, prevent migration of youths to other states.

With the SDC no longer in existence, this plan too has failed. Sources said every year, over 70,000 workers of Nabarangpur go outside the State in search of work.

Former chairman of SDC Motiram Nayak said while the museum project has been stopped without any reason, many proposals for development of tribals could not be started due to the defunct council.

The government should immediately make the council operational for the welfare of tribals in Nabarangpur district, Nayak demanded.

Collector Ajit Mishra said reorganisation of the SDC has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will be functional soon.

