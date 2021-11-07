STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhinkia villagers seek transfer of Erasama BDO before Odisha panchayat elections

Kailash Chandra Behera has been working in the same post for four years now despite provision that an officer can’t hold office in one post for more than three years.

Published: 07th November 2021

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Villagers of Dhinkia panchayat on Saturday demanded immediate transfer of Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera before the upcoming panchayat elections in 2022. 

Labelling misdemeanour and other charges against Behera, aggrieved panchayat members sought the intervention of principal secretary of State Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, Ashok Kumar Meena in the connection. 

Behera has been working in the same post for four years now despite provision that an officer can’t hold office in one post for more than three years.

Villagers alleged that during this period, Behera had misused his power and misbehaved with people who used to visit him with grievances.

They further accused him of being instrumental in the bifurcation of Dhinkia into Patana and Mahala revenue villages. 

Panchayat samiti member Debendra Swain said the transfer of Behera would ensure smooth conduct of the panchayat elections slated next year.

“We want the elections to be impartial hence we have approached the officials concerned to look into the matter and facilitate the BDO’s transfer,” added Swain.

