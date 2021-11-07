STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t politicise Mamita’s murder, appeal victim's parents

Published: 07th November 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Parents of Mamita Meher, teacher of Mahaling-based Sunshine English Medium School, on Saturday appealed the political parties not to politicise her murder and stop character assassination of their daughter. 

The lady teacher was allegedly killed by the school’s managing committee president Gobinda Sahu on October 8. 

In a video message, Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher and her mother said they had met the police to find out about progress of the investigation and are satisfied with the investigation.

Suchandra said his daughter never went to Raipur with the person who killed her.

“I appeal everyone not to engage in her character assassination. I have complete faith that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will ensure she gets justice,” he added.

The parents said she never went to Raipur with Gobinda.

Their statement comes after Opposition parties trained guns on Dibya Shankar Mishra for allegedly arranging a meeting between Mamita and Gobinda at the Minister of State for Home’s house in Raipur to sort out their differences.

“Mamita was a good girl and after her murder, the entire family has been left shattered. I met the police to inquire about the investigation carried out so far and satisfied with their probe,” said Suchandra.

In a separate video message, Mamita’s uncle Kaushik Meher also requested the persons disrespecting her to refrain from doing so, and demanded capital punishment for Gobinda.

Protests continue to rock state, BJP calls gajapati bandh 

Berhampur/Dhenkanal/Bhawanipatna: On Saturday, protests continued to rock the State alleging inaction of the BJD-government in the murder of Mamita Meher.

While a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Gajapati was called by the BJP on the day, members of a local outfit in Dhenkanal showed black flags to Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi during his visit to the district.

In Kalahandi, members of BJP Mahila Morcha led by Lok Sabha member Basant Panda took out out a mock funeral procession as a mark of protest.

Sources said no untoward incident was reported during BJP bandh in Gajapati district.

However, normal life was hit in the district as shops, banks, offices and educational institutions at most places including Paralakhemundi remained shut.

In Dhenkanal, Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi was shown black flags by three youths of Dhenkanal Surakshya Samiti.

Marndi was in the district to attend a meeting at the Collectorate in Dhenkanal town when the incident occurred.  

In Bhawanipatna, BJP workers had a face-off with the police as they tried to break barricades while taking out a mock funeral procession from the district police office to the Kalyan Mandap.

Several workers and leaders including Panda and district president of the party Debendra Mohanty were rounded up on the spot and detained by the police. They were released later. 
 

